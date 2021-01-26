Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,351,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $66.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.