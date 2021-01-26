Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 95,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 378,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,548. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $159.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

