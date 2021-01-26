Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 12,269 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

