Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 10,702 The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of The Mexico Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,105,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 44,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 824.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 28,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSE MXF opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $14.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

