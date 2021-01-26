VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT) were down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 1,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.