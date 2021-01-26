Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in ScanSource by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 310,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ScanSource by 24.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ScanSource by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $108,982.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,872.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $69,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $393,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:SCSC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,752. The firm has a market cap of $664.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $757.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.00 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

