Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Encore Wire by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 101.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Encore Wire by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Encore Wire by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 27,425.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 121,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,183. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.