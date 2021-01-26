Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $14 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC cut its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,280 shares during the quarter. Insperity makes up approximately 5.1% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 449.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,922 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Insperity by 1,183.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 17.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 42,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $3,366,420.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,560,479.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,702.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,610 shares of company stock worth $4,690,201 in the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,797. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.