Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Grows Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 333.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright makes up about 0.5% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $197,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

CW traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.06. 207,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,196. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

