Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for approximately 2.2% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,309,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,861,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after buying an additional 198,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,393,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after buying an additional 372,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 525,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after buying an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.25. 390,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

