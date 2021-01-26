Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after buying an additional 5,780,646 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,057,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,340 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,508,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,909,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,327,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 371,055 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COG. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

COG traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $18.69. 5,020,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

