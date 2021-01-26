Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 22.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after acquiring an additional 92,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 55.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 99,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $217.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMI shares. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $886,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $184,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,524 shares of company stock worth $1,030,714. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

