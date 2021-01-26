Valero Energy (VLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:VLO opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,979.67, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

