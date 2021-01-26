Valero Energy (VLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:VLO opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,979.67, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45.
In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.
