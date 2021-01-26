V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,770 Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.