V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,730 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,209 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 839,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 757,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after purchasing an additional 406,776 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09.

