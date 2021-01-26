V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,710 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,234 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.