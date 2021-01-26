V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in American Tower by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in American Tower by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 104,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,487,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in American Tower by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in American Tower by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 361,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $227.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

