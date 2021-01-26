V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 203,845 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 59,658 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 271.2% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 134,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

