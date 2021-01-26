V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $145.82. The company had a trading volume of 289,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.89 and a 200 day moving average of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $412.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

