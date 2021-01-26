V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

