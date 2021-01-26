V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $783,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 86,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 45,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Stryker by 32.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

NYSE SYK opened at $239.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

