V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,442 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. 140166 upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.