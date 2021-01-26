V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

