V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,016 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 170.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,545,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,894.28 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,766.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,630.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

