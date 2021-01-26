V-ID Price Hits $0.99 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00071424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.87 or 0.00854954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.63 or 0.04399619 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017545 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.