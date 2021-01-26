Utrum (OOT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96.00

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Utrum has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Utrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrum has a total market capitalization of $238,711.76 and approximately $96.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00052561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00128116 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00072349 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00285642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00036923 BTC.

Utrum Profile

Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrum’s official website is utrum.io . Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrum

Utrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

