US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.82.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.78. 36,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,664. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $7,656,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

