Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 620.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

UPLD opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPLD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $52,129.35. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $350,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,192.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,051 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,742. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

