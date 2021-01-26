Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce sales of $72.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.01 million and the highest is $72.37 million. Upland Software reported sales of $66.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $285.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.54 million to $285.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $291.82 million, with estimates ranging from $288.16 million to $295.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UPLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 26,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,311,998.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,514,915 shares in the company, valued at $75,806,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $609,245.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at $22,383,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,051 shares of company stock worth $4,962,742. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

UPLD traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

