Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. 23,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,734. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $331.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Biotechnology news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 30,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

