Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $267.59 Million

Brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post $267.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.18 million and the lowest is $267.00 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $268.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.31).

Several brokerages have commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth about $215,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 566,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Uniti Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,496,000 after buying an additional 389,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

UNIT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. 35,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,618. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

