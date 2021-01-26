UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $143,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $347.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

