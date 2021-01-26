United States Steel (X) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of X stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

