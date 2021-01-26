United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in United Rentals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 834.1% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.11.

United Rentals stock opened at $253.52 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $267.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.