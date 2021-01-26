United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 98,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.