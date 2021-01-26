Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $206.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

