Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

UL opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

