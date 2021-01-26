UniLayer (LAYER) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $267,978.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded up 94.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00053134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00127505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00073018 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00282006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00069886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037248 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,800,000 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

UniLayer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.