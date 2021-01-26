UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce $446.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $447.00 million and the lowest is $445.60 million. UniFirst reported sales of $464.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.79 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $220.47 on Friday. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $227.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,454 shares of company stock worth $441,624 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

