Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNBLF shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $143.35.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

