Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Umpqua by 115.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,874 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,528,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 422,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 8.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after acquiring an additional 278,868 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 35.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 684,540 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 62.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 781,033 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

