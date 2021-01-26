Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $13.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

