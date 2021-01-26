Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $146.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.49. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $991,488.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,164.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,670,788. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,402 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,453,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,626,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,074,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

