UBS Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RLXXF opened at $25.60 on Friday. Relx has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

