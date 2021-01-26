UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) a €54.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.38 ($60.44).

Shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) stock opened at €46.06 ($54.19) on Friday. Alstom SA has a one year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €46.51 and its 200 day moving average is €45.04.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

