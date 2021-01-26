Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 574.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 738,212 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,935,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $488,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,211. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $380.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $404.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.63.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

