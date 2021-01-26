TurtleNetwork (TN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,613.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $624,328.32 and $3,613.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010948 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

