TurtleCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $167,975.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 92,912,252,160 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

