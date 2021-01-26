TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes $510,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 460.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.98. 3,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,279. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average is $92.46.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

