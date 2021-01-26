TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

ORCC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,680. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

